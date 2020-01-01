Search

New Year 2020: Akshay Kumar signed up for web show

Updated: Jan 01, 2020, 11:34 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

"There are times when he suggests that I do something, and I experience a culture shock!" says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, actor
Akshay Kumar, actor

Audience preferences are changing, and it's getting difficult to understand the pattern. The digital world excited me. I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work, and throughout my career, I have tried to tell unique stories, work with breakthrough talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling. Foraying into the digital platform [with the tentatively titled The End] seemed like the natural next step.

Akshay Kumar, actor

From screenplay to the dialogues and even the process of shooting, OTT is a different ball game. Every scene has to be elaborated. It's a very different world and I am starting to understand it. [I have realised that] it's far more complicated than making films.

Akshay Kumar, actor

I constantly talk to my son [Aarav] since he understands and consumes this medium more than I do. Ultimately, that is the generation we are catering to. I am keen to know his point of view, his feedback, and pick his brains on why certain things are working or not. There are times when he suggests that I do something, and I experience a culture shock!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK