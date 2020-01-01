New Year 2020: Akshay Kumar signed up for web show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Audience preferences are changing, and it's getting difficult to understand the pattern. The digital world excited me. I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work, and throughout my career, I have tried to tell unique stories, work with breakthrough talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling. Foraying into the digital platform [with the tentatively titled The End] seemed like the natural next step.

From screenplay to the dialogues and even the process of shooting, OTT is a different ball game. Every scene has to be elaborated. It's a very different world and I am starting to understand it. [I have realised that] it's far more complicated than making films.

I constantly talk to my son [Aarav] since he understands and consumes this medium more than I do. Ultimately, that is the generation we are catering to. I am keen to know his point of view, his feedback, and pick his brains on why certain things are working or not. There are times when he suggests that I do something, and I experience a culture shock!

