New Year 2020: Akshay Kumar signed up for web show
"There are times when he suggests that I do something, and I experience a culture shock!" says Akshay Kumar
Audience preferences are changing, and it's getting difficult to understand the pattern. The digital world excited me. I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work, and throughout my career, I have tried to tell unique stories, work with breakthrough talent and be part of disruptive and high quality story-telling. Foraying into the digital platform [with the tentatively titled The End] seemed like the natural next step.
From screenplay to the dialogues and even the process of shooting, OTT is a different ball game. Every scene has to be elaborated. It's a very different world and I am starting to understand it. [I have realised that] it's far more complicated than making films.
I constantly talk to my son [Aarav] since he understands and consumes this medium more than I do. Ultimately, that is the generation we are catering to. I am keen to know his point of view, his feedback, and pick his brains on why certain things are working or not. There are times when he suggests that I do something, and I experience a culture shock!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe