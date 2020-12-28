Autistic teen's father to take search mission up till Jammu

The father of missing autistic teenager Tarun Gupta will take his search mission up till Jammu next year. The 18-year-old has been missing since October 1, 2019, after getting mixed in an election rally that was passing by his Colaba home.

For the past several months, Vinod Kumar Gupta has been going across states and driving along the state highways, pasting posters about his missing son. Till now, Vinod and his two friends have visited Maharashtra and Gujarat, and also some NGOs and orphanages, in hopes he would find his son. The trio recently visited Bhuj and returned just two nights back and has already chalked out their next plan — an all-India search, all the way up to Jammu.

Tarun Gupta

"During our travels, a lot of the people told us the main problem was that all the missing persons posters were written in English, and that the villagers were having trouble reading it," Vinod said. "We have returned to print a fresh batch of posters in Hindi and they are almost ready. Within two days, we will leave once again and visit Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. On our way back, we will visit Haryana, Delhi, Agra, Moradabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh," he said. "

