New Zealand goes against the big guns

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says assault rifles and military-style semi-automatic weapons would be banned with immediate effect

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Pic/AFP

Wellington: New Zealand imposed an immediate ban on assault weapons on Thursday, taking swift action in response to the Christchurch massacre and triggering renewed calls from leading American politicians for curbs in the United States.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said assault rifles and military-style semi-automatic weapons would be banned with immediate effect, making good on a pledge to ensure that nothing like last week's slaughter of 50 people ever occurs in the Pacific nation again. "In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," Ardern said. She added that high-capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks will also be banned.

Proponents of gun control in the United States and around the world praised the move and denounced the US pro-gun lobby on social media, while American gun supporters defended their constitutional right to bear arms. New Zealand's steps include interim measures to prevent any rush to purchase guns before legislation is enacted and effectively outlaw all such weapons already in private possession.

"The effect of this will mean that no one will be able to buy these weapons without a permit to procure from the police. I can assure people that there is no point in applying for such a permit," Ardern said. For the guns already out there, Ardern announced a buyback scheme that will cost between between USD 69 million and USD 139 million), depending on the number of weapons received and valuations.

TV host slammed for mocking Ardern

Australian media person-ality Sam Newman, former co-host of the Footy Show, faced backlash on Thursday after mocking Ardern's accent during a moving speech in parliament. "Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist," he tweeted on Wednesday. "How grating is her accent?" It was widely condemned for its insensitivity, with overwhelmingly negative reactions on Twitter.

UK cops probe attacks on mosques

Four mosques in the central English city of Birmingham were attacked overnight, with a man wielding a sledgehammer seen smashing windows at two places of worship, the police said on Thursday. Counter-terrorism officers are investigating attacks on the mosques in four different areas in the north of the city, West Midlands Police said in a statement. The force added the incidents "are being treated as linked".

