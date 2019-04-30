Newly married woman among 3 killed in road accident in Maharashtra

national

The mishap took place late Monday night at Maregaon town, located around 670 km from here, when the victims, all hailing from Balegaon in Hingoli district, were returning from a trip to Chandrapur, an official said

Representational image

Three people, including a newly married woman and a minor girl, were killed and six others injured when a truck hit their tempo in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a police official said on Tuesday. The mishap took place late Monday night at Maregaon town, located around 670 km from here, when the victims, all hailing from Balegaon in Hingoli district, were returning from a trip to Chandrapur, an official said.

As the tempo reached Maregaon, a speeding truck going from Yavatmal to Chandrapur hit the three-wheeler, killing two persons, including a 14-year-old girl, on the spot, he said. One the other seven injured, Sakshi Upare (19), who got married recently, died at the Chandrapur civil hospital during treatment, he said. A case was registered against the truck driver, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

In another incident, nine employees of a private firm were injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a BEST bus at Gandhi Nagar junction in Vikhroli. The incident occurred at around 8:45 am, when the bus driver, identified as Riazuddin Shaikh, lost control while getting off the flyover and rammed into a BEST bus.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the bonnet of the minibus was crushed. The accident occurred just a few meters away from SGS private limited where these employees worked. An official from Ghatkopar traffic police said, “The right leg of the driver got stuck under the steering wheeling. We had to call for a JCB to pull the two buses apart after which the driver was rescued.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates