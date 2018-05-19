Newly-weds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar honeymooning in Hawaii

Newly-weds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are honeymooning in Hawaii. The couple's social media profiles are flooded with romantic photos

Milind's legion of female fans, who shed buckets of tears when he tied the knot in April, are now envious of Ankita.

Milind Soman, the former model and fitness enthusiast got married to long time girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug with a small group of family and friends in attendance in late April.

After the couple’s wedding a number of their family and friends took to social media to share pictures and videos of the happy couple. Milind Soman looked every bit the hunk in a gold and white dhoti-kurta and Ankita looked stunning in a white and gold saree. The couple looked giddy with happiness as they tied the knot.

Earlier in their relationship, Milind Soman had taken to social media and shared a number of pictures of himself and Ankita, making many speculate about the lady’s age, it was finally reveled that she was 28-years-old and definitely someone Milind Soman wanted to share his life with.

