Neymar in an 'open relationship' with popstar Gabily?

Brazalian football superstar Neymar is reportedly in an open relationship with popstar Gabily, whose real name is Gabriel Batista.

According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Gabily visited Paris and spent time with Neymar at his residence. Recently, the loved-up pair spent time together in Brazil. They are not committed to each other, but are in an 'open relationship.'



Neymar

According to Brazilian newspaper, Extra, the Paris Saint-Germain star, 28, and the singer, 25, have been dating since eight months. Neymar first got in touch with Gabily on Instagram during the start of the pandemic and they met several times.

