NFL star Danny Amendola's ex-girlfriend: Break-ups are great

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, who ended her relationship with National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola, 32, in March, says she is learning to love herself post the split.

"I think that break-ups are very painful, but they're a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, 'What do I need to work on? Where do I need to be a better person?' No matter what, whether you're the one being heartbroken or you're the one breaking someone's heart, that's valuable," she said.

"I also think that being alone gives you an opportunity to fall in love with yourself," Culpo told American magazine US Weekly. Culpo explained that post break-up one does feel the urge to do bizzare things like chop off one's hair or have an ice cream, but it varies from person to person.

"I've done that before. I don't really know if that helps. I think it's more like the time of being introspective and really working on yourself and figuring out how you can be the best version of yourself, for you, and not for another person."

