NGO to research jackals in Mumbai Metropolitan region

An Indian jackal in the wild. Pic/Chinmay Joshi

The NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) plans to research the Indian Jackal, or the Golden Jackal, found in the mangroves patches in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. A proposal regarding the same has been sent to the Mangroves Foundation of the Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department.

Speaking to mid-day, wildlife researcher and volunteer of RAWW, Adwait Jadhav said, "Over the years there have been many instances where jackals have been found injured from various mangroves patches in MMR, but no one is aware about the distribution of the species. So we have submitted a proposal to the Mangroves Foundation in the month of January to research the same."

There is a huge mangroves forest patch in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including in areas like a portion of the Thane Creek flamingos sanctuary, Bhandup pumping station, Charkop, Versova, Vasai, Bhayander, Ghodbunder road etc. While there have been many sightings of jackals in these locations, there is no proper study that has been carried out about them.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and president of RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "Currently there is no accurate data available about jackals in MMR, and we want to research its distribution which will give us valuable information.

As a part of the research, our team will carry out a socio-economic survey in MMR where we will collect as much information as we can from the local communities, naturalists about the common locations where they have spotted jackals. We will also collect evidence about sightings, photographs, and install camera traps." The data will also help the researchers in identifying the threats that these jackals face from the degradation of their natural habitat.

