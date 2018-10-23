NHRC issues notices to government, Railway Board

national

Issuing the notices, NHRC observed that it cannot be said to be a "sane act" by people to sit on railway tracks, but at the same time, the "negligence on the part of the district authorities is apparent" behind this "bizarre and horrific incident"

Relatives of one of the deceased mourn his death at a cremation ground in Amritsar on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Railways and the Punjab government over the Amritsar accident in which nearly 60 Dussehra revellers were killed when they were run over by a train while watching the festivities.

Plaint against Sidhu's wife

A complaint has been filed against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, seeking registration of a case against her for failing to discharge her duties. The complaint claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at a Dussehra function in Amritsar, and the organisers were responsible for the train accident.

