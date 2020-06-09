Nia Sharma loves the way she looks, dolled-up or natural

Television actress Nia Sharma loves seeing herself in a dolled-up look as well as a natural look. Nia, who ventured into TV with the show Kaali but gained recognition with her role in , took to Instagram, where she shared two of her looks.

The first picture featured her flaunting her natural skin with no make-up, while the second had her all dolled-up. "I'm happy with both the faces!" she gave a quirky caption to the photographs.

She had also shared a photograph of herself from one of her holidays. In the image, she looks stunning in white tube top paired with white shorts. She completed her look with a hot pink sling bag and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram I’m happy with both the faces! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) onJun 8, 2020 at 3:10am PDT

"A Total Recall.... (of My CC bill)" she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A Total Recall.... (of My CC billð³) A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) onJun 7, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

The actress, who was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show Naagin, has also worked in shows like Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

