Nia Sharma on Naagin 4: Usually considered for bold roles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Over the past decade, she has steadily inched her way to the top. Now, Nia Sharma sits pretty with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 in her kitty, arguably one of the most coveted shows in the telly world. "Naagin has changed things for me; suddenly, the spotlight is entirely on me. I will be on television for the next 10 months. What more could I ask for," exclaims the actor, before adding, "Makers usually consider me for bold and glamorous roles, so it was a surprise when Naagin came my way."

Although she kicked off her career with the tried-and-tested bahu acts in Kaal — Ek Agnipariksha and Jamai Raja, Sharma shot to fame with her bold act in Vikram Bhatt's web series, Twisted. "I am glad I did a show like Twisted at a time when the [digital] industry was at a nascent stage. It came as a game-changer for me because nobody expected me to play Alia Mukherjee after roles like Manvi [Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai] or Roshni [Jamai Raja]. The role helped me grab eyeballs. People wrote that it was bold and vulgar, but I was the talk of the town."

Her spirited demeanour isn't restricted to the screen — the actor is known to be fiercely outspoken, and takes on trolls when they cross the line on social media. "I have had my share of pitfalls, shocking experiences and silly fights [with co-stars], which have taught me a lot. I have grown up to fight my own battles and have no qualms putting my point of view forward. I know I won't have five actors standing by me, but I am not dependent on anybody. I have been a lone wolf."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates