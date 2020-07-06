Nia Sharma's latest Instagram post comes with a disclaimer, check it out!

Television actress Nia Sharma has posted a new picture of herself and added a quirky disclaimer to it. Nia took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of herself. In the first image, she is seen fully dolled up in a white ensemble.

The second picture has Nia flaunting her beautiful long lashes and curled up hair. As the caption, she wrote: "Disclaimer: Work of fiction on an averagely sculpted Face." Nia's friend and actress Aashka Goradia commented: "Does your average mean 'unique'."

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Disclaimer: Work of fiction on an averagely sculpted Face. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) onJul 4, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

Nia, who ventured into TV with the show Kaali but gained recognition with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, had shared a stunning photograph of herself and said that the ones addicted to selfies are only trying to convince themselves they are good looking.

The actress, who was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show Naagin, has also worked in shows like Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

