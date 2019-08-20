Search

NIA transfers three officials from terror funding case over allegations of bribery

Published: Aug 20, 2019, 14:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In this matter, a complaint of misconduct was received by NIA. An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG rank officer said NIA statement

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) transferred three officials from a terror funding case on Tuesday after allegations of bribery surfaced against them. "In this matter, a complaint of misconduct was received by NIA. An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG rank officer. In the meantime three concerned officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe," an NIA release stated. Further investigation is underway. 

With inputs from ANI

