NIA transfers three officials from terror funding case over allegations of bribery

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) transferred three officials from a terror funding case on Tuesday after allegations of bribery surfaced against them. "In this matter, a complaint of misconduct was received by NIA. An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG rank officer. In the meantime three concerned officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe," an NIA release stated. Further investigation is underway.

