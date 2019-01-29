Nick Jonas' gift for Priyanka Chopra's bridesmaids is one of a kind!

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra stated that while they expected to extort thousands of dollars from the firangi dulha, he took them aback with how prepared he was

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Setting foot in India to take home his desi girl, Nick Jonas came prepared to impress. Bride Priyanka Chopra's actor-sister Parineeti revealed on Colors Infinity's show Vogue BFF how Jonas responded when they said: 'Joote le lo, paise de do'.



Parineeti Chopra and Neha Dhupia

Chopra stated that while they expected to extort thousands of dollars from the firangi dulha, he took them aback with how prepared he was. Jonas, Pari said, signalled his groomsmen to bring in a tray of sparkling diamond rings, one for each bridesmaid. "He is the best!" Pari exclaimed on the Neha Dhupia-hosted show that saw her share the couch with the best buddy Sania Mirza.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on December 1, 2018. The pair got married in a Hindu ceremony on December 2, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise Wedding of 2019! Directed by Prashant Singh, the film will hit cinemas worldwide on 17th May 2019.

