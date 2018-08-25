Nick Jonas' Right Now inspired by Priyanka Chopra?

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas released a new song Right Now, and he has also penned the lyrics.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's fiance, Nick Jonas released a new song Right Now, on Friday morning, and it has left everyone awwing to its romantic lyrics. While Nick is head-over-heels for future Mrs Jonas - Priyanka Chopra, the lyrics of Nick's new song has caught everyone's attention.

The fans couldn't help but start singing along to the catchy lyrics. "Right now, you know I miss your body / So I won't kiss nobody until you come back home," he sings. "And I swear, the next time that I hold you / I won't let you go nowhere / You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go."

The song is said to be an ode to PeeCee.

Give it a listen here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18, and the duo made their relationship public. The party was attended by their best friends and family, and it was no less than a starry affair.

Talking about the wedding rumours, Priyanka Chopra's mother had told a daily, "They haven't decided on a wedding date yet. It's too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it, and when they want it."

