Nick Jonas turns tutor for Priyanka Chopra; actress takes piano lessons

Learning piano continues to be a favourite lockdown activity of stars. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is learning it. Musician husband Nick Jonas is her tutor. PeeCee is said to have always harboured a desire to learn a music instrument and the piano was the best bet. Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Geeta Basra, Kriti Kharbanda are also learning piano online during the lockdown. Piano and celebrities seem to have a connect.

For the unversed, the actress has been making a lot of contribution for coronavirus struck countries. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she is helping to students in Los Angeles in adapting to virtual classrooms amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, she was also a part of fundraiser concert.

One World: Together At Home was a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

The 37-year-old actor is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. PeeCee's contribution did not just stay in the US. Priyanka, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news