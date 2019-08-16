Nick Kyrgios loses his cool once again!

tennis

Temperamental Kyrgios loses cool once again as he smashes two racquets, tosses shoes during his defeat to Russia's Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios returns to Karen Khachanov at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio on Wednesday. Pics/AFP

Cincinnati: Nick Kyrgios stepped off court to smash two racquets and toss his shoes to spectators on Wednesday in a meltdown during a second-round ATP Cincinnati Masters loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov. Eighth-seeded Khachanov rallied for a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over the volatile Australian, but the final set was close to farce, with Kyrgios engaged in a running dialogue with Irish chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

Tough time for Karen

"He has a really great talent but sometimes his head is not in the right place," Khachanov said. "It was a really difficult match for me — I had to really work it out, how to get the win. "It's really tough [playing Kyrgios], not only for me but for everybody. You have to try and handle it, then you can have chances to win the match. Always try to stay in there."



A screengrab of Australian Nick Kyrgios with his two broken racquets

Kyrgios, who won his sixth career ATP singles crown two weeks ago in Washington, also complained last week in Toronto in an apparent dispute as to why he could not have a white towel during a match. World No. 27 Kyrgios, rarely far from controversy, was defaulted three months ago after throwing a chair as he quit a match in Rome. The latest iteration of the Kyrgios saga erupted after he lost the second set to Khachanov. Sitting in his chair at the pause, Kyrgios suddenly announced he was going on a bathroom break, with Murphy telling him there was no time.

The Aussie walked anyway, carrying two racquets with him. Television showed him going through a stadium door partly made of glass and smashing his racquets before collecting them and walking back onto court. All the while, he was nagging and occasionally cursing at Murphy. He refused to shake Murphy's hand on the way off court and tossed his shoes and other soft articles into the crowd and handing his broken racquets to young fans before walking off.



Karen Khachanov of Russia serves to Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center

Kyrgios fined

Meanwhile, Kyrgios was yesterday fined $113,000 after his explosive Cincinnati Masters meltdown which saw him smash two racquets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire as well as appear to spit at the official. The ATP said the massive sanction included individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct.

