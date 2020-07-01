Nicole Scherzinger shows off romantic side on 42nd birthday with rugby beau Thom Evans

American singer Nicole Scherzinger hailed former rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans for showing her the true meaning of love, as she turned 42 on Monday.

She posted the above picture for her 4.5 million Instagram followers and wrote: "A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude. Thank you God for another year around the sun. For a new day, fresh breath in my lungs and my heart beating stronger than ever, I'm so grateful. Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time. Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world. Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you've shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful. Your little Nicole xo [sic]."

Thom, 35, and Nicole met in October when the former rugby star participated on X Factor: Celebrity for which the Pussycat Dolls singer was a judge. They started dating in November and have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since.

