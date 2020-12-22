Nicole Scherzinger's plans for baby with boyfriend Thom Evans to be on hold

American singer Nicole Scherzinger is keen to start a family with her rugby star partner, Thom Evans, but is not in a hurry. Scherzinger, 42, a member of the girl band, Pussycat Dolls, has been dating Evans, 35, for almost a year now and went public with their relationship last January.

But the former lover of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, insisted her plans to have a baby will have to be put on hold due to her tour with the Pussycat Dolls next year.

The girl band reunited last year after a 10-year gap. "It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family," she told British portal, The Mirror.

Earlier, Scherzinger had said she wanted to have children with the man of her dreams. A friend told British tabloid, The Sun: "Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies. No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months."

