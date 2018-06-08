Nidhhi Agerwal sweats out in style at the gym, see photos and videos

Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut in Sajid Nadiadwala's Munna Michael with Tiger Shroff. The one-film-old manages to leave a mark on social media with her workout videos

Nidhhi Agerwal

The young gorgeous actor of tinsel town, Nidhhi Agerwal is a master in soaring the temperature through her workout sessions. Her toned body paired with chic workout wardrobe is enticing enough to grab eyeballs.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who is a strong believer in healthy and fit lifestyle takes to social media to share tidbits from her gym sessions for her fans. The pictures and videos of her work out sessions prove that she is a master of blending working out and fashion at the same time. In one of her gym diaries, the young actor was seen doing pull-ups in a sexy black cut out bralet paired with comfy off-white track pants. With hair tied up in a simple pony-tail, Nidhhi looks the perfect epitome of a work-out diva.

The actress' other social media posts of her work out session reveals how the actor is a strong believer in comfort over high-end fashion. Her activewear clothes have a personality of their own and do justice to her toned form.

The actor posted a picture at her happy place in blue comfy gym shorts and a simple black t-shirt, donning in that casual comfy gym wears, Nidhhi is seen doing her daily stretches at her happy place in one picture. The actor mostly goes for a sporty cool vibe when she is working out at the gym.

In another post, the endearing actress is seeing slaying from top to bottom even with the simplest look. With an off-shoulder crop top and casual track pants, this young actor is seen sassying in her girl next door look.

Nidhhi Agerwal also happens to be an ardent dance lover as well a testimony of which has been witnessed on her social media. With the sexy moves and casual sporty outlook paired with caps is always a vision.

With her sporty cool and chic gym fashion, the dazzling diva definitely gives us major workout goals. The actress has always been an active person on social media. From posting videos and pictures from her glamorous life, Nidhhi has garnered a lot of fans and followers on social media.

On the work front, this young actor is on a roll prepping herself for her Telegu debut in the film Savyasachi. She is also in talks with KriArj Entertainment for their untitled next, which will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

