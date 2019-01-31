Nihar Pandya shares how he proposed to Neeti Mohan!

music

Ahead of their wedding on Valentine's Day, actor Nihar Pandya has revealed how he proposed to singer Neeti Mohan

Ahead of their wedding on Valentine's Day, actor Nihar Pandya has revealed how he proposed to singer Neeti Mohan. The couple, who will tie the knot on February 14, will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, read a statement.

During the show, Nihar reveals that he was in love with Neeti even before their first meeting. "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihar.

But who was the one to propose first? When the show's host, Kapil asked Nihar, he Nihar held Neeti's hand and recreated the proposal on stage.

"A few days back, I was on my farm with Neeti and I took her on a stroll. Once we reached the pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her - 'Tu shaadi karegi mujhse? (Will you mary me?) And that very moment a 'phoolon ki baarish' (shower of flowers) happened and there has been no looking back," said Nihar.

A decade ago, Nihar Pandya was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. when Dippy shifted to Mumbai from hometown Bengaluru, the two were said to be in a live-in relationship. The duo started off by featuring in music videos of Himesh Reshammiya. While Deepika was seen in Naam Hai Tera, Nihar was in I Love You Sayonee. On the work front, he was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan released her latest single, Kithe Reh Gaya on Thursday. The latest track by the Jiya Re singer is a celebratory number that involves dancing and dressing up, and the entire excitement in a woman's mind during her engagement.

