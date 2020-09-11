Search

Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev to delay wedding until it's safe

Updated: 11 September, 2020 08:33 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Nikki, 36, and Artem, 38, who got engaged last year, want to host a big celebration for the family in a safe environment.

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella and her dancer fiance, Artem Chigvintsev have decided to delay their wedding until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

"We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person," Artem said on The Bellas Podcast.

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly," he added.

First Published: 11 September, 2020 08:30 IST

