Bella Twins Nikki and Brie, both give birth to baby boya; share first photos

WWE Divas and superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella - known as The Bella Twins - both gave birth on July 31 and August 1 respectively. Nikki Bella, who was pregnant with her first child, gave birth to a baby boy, while her sister Brie Bella, who was pregnant with her second kid, also gave birth to a boy.

Nikki Bella took to social media site Instagram to break the news to her dear ones and fans on August 2 and wrote, "7/31/2020. Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." Take a look at the post below.

On the same day, Brie Bella, who delivered a baby boy, also took to Instagram to break the news. Brie wrote, "It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!

While Nikki Bella was supposedly due one week after he sister Brie, she gave birth to her baby first.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella first announced that they were both pregnant in January 2020. Nikki Bella posted a series of photos along with Brie and had a long heartfelt post. She wrote: I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!! PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol.

While this was Nikki Bella's first child, along with her fiance Artem, her sister Brie Bella welcomed her second kid. Brie Bella got married to WWE former champion Daniel Bryan in April 2014. Brie Bella announced she was pregnant with her first child in October 2016 and in August 2017, Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

Nikki Bella announced that she was dating her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019. A year later on January 4, 2020, Nikki Bella took to Instagram that she and Artem were engaged.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are former WWE champions. The Bella Twins retired in March 2019.

