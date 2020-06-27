Nikki Bella finds Artem Chigvintsev amazing

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella has said it melts her heart when she sees fiance Artem Chigvintsev personally picking items to decorate their unborn son's room. "We got a lot of antiques for his bookshelf. And Artem kept wanting this vintage ship so badly...because Artem, the special moments he has from his childhood, [are of] him and his dad fishing.

"It was really cute for me how persistent he was in wanting that in baby's room because of the memories he had with his dad and the memories he wants to build with our son. And that really melted my heart. It's amazing when the man is hands-on," Nikki was quoted as saying by Female First website.

Meanwhile, she wants the room to motivate and inspire her kid. "What I found interesting is, like, here we design our baby's room before they're even born. And what I kept thinking was, you know what, I want to have a room that even as a baby — and I know people might think I'm weird — that he's going to daydream in, and it's going to motivate him and inspire him to be whatever it is he wants to be," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news