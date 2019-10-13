Nikki Bella reveals details about her intimacy with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella recently revealed details about her intimate relationship with Russian dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev and said, "it's amazing". Nikki, 35, who was dating wrestler John Cena before they broke up last year, has been in a relationship with American TV series Dancing With the Stars partner Chigvintsev, 37.



Nikki Bella

During an episode of her sister Brie Bella's podcast, when asked how often the couple "get freaky" with each other, she replied: "Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya. Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."

Recalling the time when she and Artem went two weeks without having sex, Nikki said: "It kind of made me like angry, like you know how you get hangry [bad mood caused by hunger]?"

