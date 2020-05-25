Nikki Bella reveals why relationship with John Cena ended: I didn't want to force him to have kids

Former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella has revealed that she split from ex-fiance John Cena because she didn't want to force him to have kids.

Nikki, who is now expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, ended her relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John in 2018, weeks before their marriage. "Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one.

"Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what we wanted. And that's what pushed me in the end. It was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father...what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life. Is that what you want? And I remember thinking, 'It's not what I want'," Nikki told Better Together podcast.

