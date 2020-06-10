Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev can't help himself from loving her

Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed how former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella changed his life in the most amazing way.

In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies. You turned my world upside down in the most incredible way, and I love you so, so much. I don't know there's words can describe how you make me feel, and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunset and every sunrise with you." The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki said: "Artem, what are you doing?...Artem, no."



Artem Chigvintsev

Later, Artem got down on one knee and told her: "What I'm trying to say is, 'Will you marry me?' "

