Nikki Bella's fiance Artem Chigvintsev can't help himself from loving her
In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control
Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed how former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella changed his life in the most amazing way.
In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Artem said: "When I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control. There is a saying that love is a singular soul inhabiting two bodies. You turned my world upside down in the most incredible way, and I love you so, so much. I don't know there's words can describe how you make me feel, and how much I love you. I want to spend every sunset and every sunrise with you." The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki said: "Artem, what are you doing?...Artem, no."
Artem Chigvintsev
Later, Artem got down on one knee and told her: "What I'm trying to say is, 'Will you marry me?' "
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe