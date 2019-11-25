Nimish Pilankar, the sound editor of Housefull 4 and Race 3, passes away at 29

In an unfortunate incident, sound designer Nimish Pilankar, who worked on some very big films like Race 3, Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan, breathed his last due to high blood pressure that resulted in brain hemorrhage. The news definitely comes as both shocking and saddening that technicians work day and night and perspire on film sets without taking care of their health.

Ace film critic and noted journalist tweeted about the news on his Twitter account and also raised a crucial question- Do people even care about the technicians that also pour in as much effort into making a film? They are the backbone of a film after all.

Take a look right here:

Sound technician NIMISH PILANKAR,aged 29, passed away. Blood pressure shot up ldng to brain haemorrhage. Technicians r backbone of Bollywood cinema. But does anyone care? It’s hi time the various associations, producers n stars who have more swag than sense did. Right now. pic.twitter.com/94AZ2KFyDT — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) November 24, 2019

Actor Vipin Sharma also gave out his reaction to the news, check it out:

Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar. https://t.co/DdjHgXCeJb — Vipin Sharma ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@sharmamatvipin) November 24, 2019

And last but not the least, Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in Housefull 4, had this to say on the unfortunate mishap:

Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 25, 2019

Apart from the aforementioned films, he was also associated with films like Jalebi, Kesari and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. May his soul Rest In Peace!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates