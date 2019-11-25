MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Nimish Pilankar, the sound editor of Housefull 4 and Race 3, passes away at 29

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 16:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Nimish Pilankar, who worked as the sound editor on films like Race 3, Housefull 4 and the recent Marjaavaan, passed away at the age of 29 due to brain hemorrhage

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Khalid Mohamed
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Khalid Mohamed

In an unfortunate incident, sound designer Nimish Pilankar, who worked on some very big films like Race 3, Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan, breathed his last due to high blood pressure that resulted in brain hemorrhage. The news definitely comes as both shocking and saddening that technicians work day and night and perspire on film sets without taking care of their health.

Ace film critic and noted journalist tweeted about the news on his Twitter account and also raised a crucial question- Do people even care about the technicians that also pour in as much effort into making a film? They are the backbone of a film after all.

Take a look right here:

Actor Vipin Sharma also gave out his reaction to the news, check it out:

And last but not the least, Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in Housefull 4, had this to say on the unfortunate mishap:

Apart from the aforementioned films, he was also associated with films like Jalebi, Kesari and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. May his soul Rest In Peace!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Akshay KumarHousefull 4race 3bollywood newsEntertainment News

Kriti Sanon speaks on comparison with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai role

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK