Nine people including child killed in Delhi hotel fire

Updated: Feb 12, 2019, 11:06 IST | ANI

According to the fire department, seven men, a woman and child died in the Delhi hotel blaze

Pic Courtesy/ ANI Twitter Account

At least nine people, including a child, were killed after a major fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the fire department, seven men, a woman and child died in the blaze.

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were underway, it said. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil Choudhary told ANI, "The fire has been doused. We have to look for bodies, if any, inside the hotel.

Those injured have been sent to hospital. Two hotel staff members had jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel in an attempt to save themselves. The status of the staff who jumped is yet to be known."

