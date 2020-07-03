Nine University Reviews: Why Choose Nine University

The popularity of Amazon FBA businesses has grown significantly among entrepreneurs over the last few years, with over 2 million people worldwide selling products on Amazon. (1) Because of this, there are plenty of online courses that promise to teach students the Amazon FBA business model and how they can harness it to make a major profit - but no course offers the same comprehensive education as Nine University.

Benefits of the FBA Business Model



The reason Amazon FBA has become such a powerhouse venture for entrepreneurs is how easy and simple it makes selling products online. FBA sellers benefit from Amazon’s reputation for fast shipping, subsidizing shipping costs so you do not need to pay the same high shipping fee if you had to ship items yourself.

The average shopper spends roughly $600 per year on Amazon and the average Amazon Prime member spends around $1,400 per year. With an Amazon FBA, entrepreneurs can quickly tap into this revenue stream.

Why You Need an Amazon FBA Course

Nine University’s Amazon FBA course will give you the tools you need to make a sustainable profit, quit your 9-5 and achieve your dreams. Many of the program’s students have publicly stated the value of this course through online reviews, and Nine University has been mentioned in several popular publications, including Business Insider, Forbes, and Thrive Global.

Learn About the FBA Training Program at Nine University

Nine University’s Amazon FBA course is comprised of nearly 300 videos that serve as a step-by-step guide on starting and growing an Amazon FBA business, from the very beginning. This video course focuses on several important parts of running a successful Amazon FBA, including:

• Selecting Products

You are not likely to make a profit through Amazon FBA unless you know how to source the right products to sell. Nine University’s course explains how to select fast-selling, profitable products so the seller can minimize costs and maximize revenue.

• Product Sourcing

Finding fast-selling products is key, but they must offer a decent profit margin to be worth the effort. Nine University’s comprehensive lessons will also walk you through where you can source your products to maximize the potential for profit.

• Product Packaging

Nine University’s video course covers a variety of topics that might not be on the forefront of your mind when you are first entering the business, such as product packaging.

• Product Listing

You will also learn the step-by-step process on how to create and optimize an Amazon product listing that draws consumers in and inspires trust in your product.

• Getting Reviews

One of the most important things for an eCommerce business to have is a long list of positive reviews. Nine University’s Amazon FBA course will guide you through the process of getting useful positive reviews that show a history of positive customer interactions and provide useful information to future buyers.

• Amazon Marketplace SEO and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising

One of the most important steps you must take when you create a successful Amazon FBA business is marketing. Nine University offers one of the most in-depth guides on launching products effectively with strong search engine optimization (SEO) to get the product listed on the first page of results on relevant searches.

• Customer Communication

Following up with customers after making a purchase gives the seller a chance to get valuable feedback on the customer’s experience and their opinions on the product that they received. Nine University helps you streamline customer communication, so you never miss an opportunity to hear feedback from your customers.

Nine University Offers Excellent Results

Nine University is a valid, highly reputable Amazon FBA course that provides excellent results to the students who follow the principles and process it teaches. It is not a guarantee that you will be successful at running an Amazon FBA simply because you completed the course, but it does give you a significant advantage over the competition.

While there may be free tutorials about how to run an Amazon FBA available on YouTube, none offer the same in-depth, step-by-step guide on that dives deep into the details of how to make such a consistent, scalable profit

