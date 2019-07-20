Nine youngsters dead as car collides with truck on Pune Solapur Highway

national

The mishap took place near the Gram panchayat office on Saturday see hours around 12.30 am. The Loni Kalbor police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police has filed the case against the Ertiga driver

Pune Solapur Highway accident death victims

Pune: An adventure trip turned disastrous in Pune after nine students were killed after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on the Pune-Solapur Highway in the early hours of Saturday. The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kadamwak Wasti, Haveli in Pune district.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Bharat Waikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant Wabale, Sonu alias Noor Mohammad Abbas Daya, Parveez Ashpak Attar, Shubham Ramdas Bhise, Akshay Chandrakant Ghige, Datta Ganesh Yadav and Zuber Ajij. The deceased, who were in the age group of 19 to 23 years, were residents of Yavat in Pune district and returning to their hometown from Raigad.

The mishap took place near the Gram panchayat office on Saturday see hours around 12.30 am. The Loni Kalbor police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police has filed the case against the Ertiga driver.

The Police officer said, "the nine deceased were staying in the same area of Yavat and were college students. All had gone for trekking at Raigad on Friday morning and were returning home in Ertiga car. The car was being driven at a high speed. After reaching Kadamwak Wasti, the driver lost control over the car and the vehicle first hit a divider and then collided with the truck after landing on the other side of the highway dashing a moving truck which was coming from ahead. The impact of the collision was such that the car got badly mangled and all nine occupants died on the spot.

Local residents and police took the bodies to a nearby hospital but it took time because the road was jammed for two kilometers. The bodies were sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

Senior Inspector at the Loni Kalbhor police station said, "Prima facie it seems to be an accident caused by the Ertiga car driver and we have registered the case but at present it is difficult to tell who was driving."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates