Nirav Modi's remand extended till Aug 22, extradition trial likely in May 2020

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot presided over the routine monthly remand appearance via video link at Westminster Magistrates court

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi who is wanted in India because of the USD 2 billion fraud and money laundering charges in Punjab National Bank has been further remanded to judicial custody until August 22 on Thursday. He will appear via video link again from his London prison.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot presided over the routine monthly remand appearance via video link at Westminster Magistrates court during which she said that a five-day extradition trial will take place in May 2020 after dates are mutually agreed.

"You would like it to be sooner rather than later, I presume. We will have a date for you by August 22, so you know what you are working towards," Judge Arbuthnot told 48-year-old Modi, who was dressed in a grey T-shirt and appeared quite cheerful.

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March because of USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

The judge said that she expected to receive all the evidence in the case by April 8 as per the timelines discussed during the brief hearing. There can be a number of case management hearings but a planned hearing for next Monday was vacated as not required.

"The Indian government have made arrangements to attend Monday's hearing so we would like it to go ahead," said CPS barrister Hannah Burton.

Under UK law, Modi is expected to be produced before the court every four weeks, which now falls on August 22. Modi's bail has been rejected many times by the UK High Court.

"The applicant has access to considerable financial resources, supported by an increased [bail bond security offer of 2 million pounds," the judge noted.

