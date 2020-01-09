Search

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative petition in SC

Published: Jan 09, 2020, 12:46 IST | PTI |

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

In a last-ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict. On Tuesday, a Delhi court issued death warrants against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and said they will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

