Nirmala Sitharaman visits Karwar naval base

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited the newly-developed Karwar naval base near Karnataka, and issued instructions to expedite its ongoing infrastructure development

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday visited the newly-developed Karwar naval base near Karnataka, and issued instructions to expedite its ongoing infrastructure development. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba accompanied Sitharaman during the visit. "The defence minister was apprised of the existing facilities developed under Phase I. She also reviewed the status of ongoing/planned works under Phase 2A," the defence ministry said in a statement in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Thursday. Pic/PTI

It said Sitharaman directed the Navy for early augmentation of the base. Once the base is fully developed, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia. A meeting was also held to assess the status of release of payment of land compensation to landowners, the ministry said, adding Sitharaman directed that the pending cases relating to land acquisition be processed on fast-track basis.

Sitharaman also visited the proposed site for the Indian Coast Guard Training Centre at Baikampady in Mangalore. The government had cleared setting up of the training institute earlier this month. Sitharaman also reviewed the rescue operations conducted by the Coast Guard, Karnataka during Cyclone Ockhi.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go