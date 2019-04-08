Nitesh Tiwari calls Shraddha Kapoor 'heartthrob' after Chhichhore wrap-up

bollywood

Nitesh Tiwari who debuted with India's blockbuster film Dangal is now directing Shraddha Kapoor for his next film Chhichhore, and the actress and the director share a warm bond

Shraddha Kapoor with her Chhichhore team

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted pictures from her next film Chhichhore's wrap up party, where the actress, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the rest of the cast were present. Shraddha took to her social media to convey a heartfelt message after wrapping up the shoot of the movie, on which director Nitesh Tiwari also commented.

Nitesh Tiwari who debuted with India's blockbuster film Dangal is now directing Shraddha Kapoor for his next film Chhichhore, and the actress and the director share a warm bond.

Shraddha penned the note, "CHHICHHORE GRADUATES! Film wrap on #Chhichhore! Mixed feelings. What an incredible journey this has been!!! It’s been a dream to work with Nitesh sir & the entire team. Such precious memories. An experience of a lifetime. Going to cherish this forever! @niteshtiwari22@nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi"

To which Nitesh Tiwari replied as, "Thanks a lot for everything Shraddha. While Maya will remain our heartthrob on-screen, Shraddha will be no different off-screen." Shraddha Kapoor who has had the opportunity of working with some of the best directors in the industry exploring interesting topics expressed her happiness of working with the Dangal director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 7, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

In Chhichhore, the actress will be seen in two different looks tracing the journey of her character from a college student to mid-life. The first look poster of the film received immense love from the audience featuring Shraddha with short, curly hair as the college girl in the first look and the saree clad, long-haired woman in her second look.

Shraddha Kapoor has got four big-budget films in her kitty. After the success of Stree, Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer and Baaghi 3.

Also read: Sajid Nadiadwala all set for hat-trick release this year - Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates