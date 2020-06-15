Nitesh Tiwari: Difficult to refer to Sushant in the past tense

(The news of his demise) is tremendously shocking. I called some of my friends [in the industry] to try to come to terms with it. It is difficult for me to refer to Sushant in the past tense. I had chatted with him over messages only a week ago.

I remember working with him in Chhichhore [2019]. He was so full of enthusiasm and life; his energy was infectious. Sushant also had a knack for adding his own flavour to a character. Rarely will you find an actor who can interpret his role so well and bring so many nuances to it.



A still from Chhichhore

The most [striking] trait of Sushant was that he was so ambitious and had big plans for himself. Every time we would speak on the set, or even in the months after the film had released, he expressed how he wanted to do something path-breaking, be it through his roles or something else. He often said he wanted to be unique. I always thought he will go a long way since he was so ambitious.

I am unable to understand why this happened. I hope, some day, I will find the answer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news