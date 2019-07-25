Nitesh Tiwari: Never too busy for Amitabh Bachchan

television

Nitesh Tiwari on helming Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) promos despite having a film lined up

Nitesh Tiwari with Amitabh Bachchan on the show's set

Director Nitesh Tiwari is understandably pressed for time since his next Chhichhore is gearing up for release soon. However, the hectic schedule hasn't discouraged him from helming the promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC), that rolls next month, with its megastar host Amitabh Bachchan. The Dangal (2016) director -- who is the brain behind the show's tagline, 'Vishwas hai to us par khade raho. Ade raho' -- tells mid-day that reuniting with Bachchan for KBC has become something of an annual ritual.



"I have an emotional connect with KBC. I am never too busy for the show or Mr Bachchan. Even when I am tied up with films, I always take time for it," he says, before charting his decade-long association with the quiz show. "Initially, the show was one of the clients of the ad agency where I worked as a writer. In the later years, I [have been associated with it] as a creative writer and director."

Tiwari, who has collaborated with Bachchan in Bhootnath (2014), turns into a fanboy when talking of working with the veteran. "I don't think I will ever stop being in awe of Mr Bachchan. I have grown up watching his films."

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan tells viewers to stand strong on their beliefs

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates