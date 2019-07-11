Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser: Amitabh Bachchan tells viewers to stand strong on their beliefs

television

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have just released the teaser of the show. The reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is a favourite among all age groups in India.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser

While sharing the teaser of KBC 11, the makers of the show tweeted, "Here we unveil our this year's #KBC2019 campaign with @SrBachchan and @niteshtiwari22. #KaunBanegaCrorePati, jald aa raha hai"

Narrated by Amitabh Bachchan in his signature baritone, the teaser of KBC 11 shows a young woman fighting for her dreams and winning in the end. Amitabh Bachchan can be heard telling viewers to stick to their beliefs no matter what.

The fresh season is expected to air from next month. The registrations for the show began in May, and host Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin shooting for the show. In May, the makers posted the first promo of the show, in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen encouraging common people to try their luck by participating in the upcoming season.

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

In a recent interview, the makers had said, "Given the large scale on which the show is mounted, the team always begins the groundwork well in advance. A string of teasers has been planned in the run-up to the show's airing in the second half of the year. While Bachchan saab has been busy with the shoot of Jhund and Brahmastra, he will squeeze in a day for the filming of the first teaser. The promo will primarily see Big B asking viewers to put on their thinking caps once again as he returns with his quizmaster act."

Apart from KBC, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. He will also be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi. Sr Bachchan also released the first look of his film, Gulabo Sitabo, which caught the attention of many viewers.

