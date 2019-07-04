Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to go on air from this date

television

Amitabh Bachchan is back with season 11 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season is expected to air soon.

It's the time to rejoice for Kaun Banega Crorepati fans. The makers of the decade-old quiz show will be returning with a fresh season. The fresh season is expected to air from next month. The registrations for the show began in May, and host Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin shooting for the show.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "Amitabh Bachchan will begin shooting for the show from August 1. The contestants for the show are currently being locked. Given that the channel will be launching another show before KBC, they are yet to fix the premiere date but mostly it will go on air in the third week of August, 19th August. Final discussion on the same is ongoing though."

In May, the makers posted the first promo of the show, in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen encouraging common people to try their luck by participating in the upcoming season.

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

With a heartening response to the last season, the makers are planning to up the ante.

In a recent interview, the makers had said, "Given the large scale on which the show is mounted, the team always begins the groundwork well in advance. A string of teasers has been planned in the run-up to the show's airing in the second half of the year."

KBC is currently in its 18th year since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big. In the last season, the show received the highest ever record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 days.

Apart from KBC, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. He will also be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi. Sr Bachchan also released the first look of his film, Gulabo Sitabo, which caught the attention of many viewers.

