Niti Aayog VC: Wish Amartya Sen spent more time in India to see its reforms

Niti Aayog VC was responding to a query regarding Amartya Sen's recent remarks about the government

Amartya Sen. Pic/AFP

Days after Amartya Sen lamented that India has taken a quantum jump backwards since 2014, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Nobel laureate should spend some time in the country to see the structural reforms undertaken by the Modi government.

"I wish Professor Amartya Sen would spend some time within India and actually look at conditions on the ground. And at least review all work that has been done in the last four years by the Modi government before making such statements," Kumar said. He was responding to a query regarding Sen's recent remarks about the government.

"I actually would like to challenge him to show me another period of four years where so much work has been done for making India cleaner, inclusive and a more caring economy," Kumar said. According to him, structural reforms that have been taken are ensuring benefits of growth reach the last person.

