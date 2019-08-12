Niti Taylor announces engagement with Parikshit Bawa

television

Television actress Niti Taylor took to her Instagram account to announce that she is getting engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa

Niti Taylor shared this photograph with Parikshit Bawa on her Instagram account.

Ishqbaaaz actress Niti Taylor is all set to take the plunge in her life. The actress, renowned for her role as Mannat Kaur Khurana from Ishqbaaz announced her engagement with beau Parikshit Bawa on her social media account. Reportedly videos from Niti's bachelorette party were doing the rounds on social media. However, she kept refuting the rumours of her marriage.

When tellychakkar got in touch with Niti Taylor, she refuted the rumour and said that she was in Delhi for a family vacation. However, the video shared by a fan had the hashtag 'bride to be.'

Niti Taylor shared a romantic picture with beau Parikshit Bawa where they are lost into each other's eyes. Along with the photograph, Niti penned a beautiful caption describing her love for Parikshit and her happiness at this stage. Here's the full post: "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives..."

As per our sources, Niti Taylor is getting engaged in Gurgaon. On the professional front, Niti Taylor forayed into the television world with the daily soap, 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' where she played the character of Ishita. She was also seen in shows like Gulal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Laal Ishq, and many other serials. Although she did these shows, the cute-face gained popularity with her role as Nandini Murthy in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' alongside Parth Samthaan.

