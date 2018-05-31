Niti Taylor: Concepts like that of Laal Ishq has never been seen on Indian TV

Laal Ishq will present love stories with a mysterious twist, the twist being a supernatural element



Picture courtesy/Niti Taylor Instagram account

Actress Niti Taylor has been roped in for the upcoming show Laal Ishq. &TV's new property Laal Ishq will present love stories with a mysterious twist, the twist being a supernatural element. The core concept of the series will highlight love as the only emotion and feeling that has the power to transcend life. For the first episode, the makers of the show have roped in Niti, who has featured in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

"In my career, I have always been open to work on unique concepts which challenge me as an artiste. 'Laal Ishq' gives me the opportunity to test something that I have not done till now, to work in a genre that I have never explored," Niti said in a statement. "Concepts like that of 'Laal Ishq' has never been seen on Indian television. We have seen so many love stories but nothing with such an unusual twist."

