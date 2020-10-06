Niti Taylor opens up about her secret August wedding with Parikshit Bawa

One of television's most popular actresses, Niti Taylor tied the knot with boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. The wedding was an intimate, private affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was attended only by the couple's close family members.

In an interview with ETimes, Niti shared, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won't improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn't, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn't join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."

Niti added, "We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually."

Niti shared a video from her wedding on Instagram today, and wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020..."

Niti's fan pages, too shared a few images of the happy couple on Instagram. One of them shows Niti and Parikshit in their wedding finery, holding hands and gazing at each other.

Don't Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa look amazing together? The couple got engaged on August 13, 2019, and looked lovely in their colour-coordinated outfits at the engagement bash.

On the work front, Niti Taylor started her stint with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan where she played the character of Ishita. She was also seen in shows like Gulal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Laal Ishq, etc.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!

