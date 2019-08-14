See photos: Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa look adorable at their engagement bash

television

Television actor Niti Taylor and boyfriend Parikshit Bawa got engaged on August 13, 2019. The couple looked picture perfect in colour-coordinated outfits at the engagement bash.

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa at their engagement. Pic/instagram.com/nititayloradmire

Niti Taylor, known for her role in TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, got engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2019. The couple threw an engagement bash for their friends and family, and pictures from the event have now gone viral.

Niti and Parikshit were colour-coordinated in ivory at the function. Niti Taylor looked gorgeous in an ivory embellished lehenga, while Parikshit Bawa looked classy in an ivory sherwani. The couple danced and had a grand time at their engagement bash, surrounded by their close ones.

Check out a few pictures that Niti shared on her Instagram stories:

Don't Niti and Parikshit look adorable together? Niti had shared a video of them both and captioned it as, "We are all a little weird and, life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE."

Niti and Parikshit danced together and cut their engagement cake as well. Check out this video of them dancing on stage to the classic English song The Time of My Life, and then to some Hindi hits like Aithey Aa from the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat.

Also, check out the sweet video of Parikshit going down on one knee to slip a ring on Niti's finger. Isn't this the sweetest?

When Niti shared the news of her tying the knot with Parikshit, the actress posted a lovely photo on social media and wrote, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives..."

On the work front, Niti Taylor started her stint with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan where she played the character of Ishita. She was also seen in shows like Gulal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Laal Ishq, etc.

