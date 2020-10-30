See Post: Niti Taylor, Parikshit Bawa's loved-up video has a hilarious caption to it

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa are painting the town red with their social media PDA. The duo has shared a video clip on Instagram, which has the popular song Nehu Da Vyah, and Niti is seen showing off her bubbly side along with hubby Parikshit. What has caught everyone's attention is her caption to the post.

The couple got engaged on August 13, 2019, and looked lovely in their colour-coordinated outfits at the engagement bash. Speaking about the wedding, the duo tied the knot in 2020, amidst the lockdown. Niti added, "We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually."

Sharing the excitement, the television actress said, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won't improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn't, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn't join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."

On the work front, Niti Taylor started her stint with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan where she played the character of Ishita. She was also seen in shows like Gulal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Laal Ishq, etc.

