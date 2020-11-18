Nitish Kumar keeps home department, gives finance to deputy Prasad

A day after taking oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios among them, keeping with himself home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad got finance, commercial tax, environment, forest and disaster management, urban development and information technology departments. Another Deputy CM Renu Devi got panchayati raj, backward classes development, ECB and industry portfolios.

Ashok Chaudhary got the charge of building construction, social welfare, minority affairs, and Mewa Lal Chaudhary the education portfolio. Interestingly, Chaudhary had lost the Cabinet birth last time after his name cropped up in an alleged scam in the recruitment of lecturers in an agriculture university.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the charge of rural development, rural engineering, water resources, information and broadcasting and parliamentary affairs. Sheela Kumari got transport, and Santosh Kumar Sharan SC/ST affairs and minor irrigation. Mukesh Sahani is the new minister for animal husbandry and fisheries.

Is MP Cong set for a complete overhaul?

After the defeat of the Congress in the by-polls on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, speculation across political and media circles is that the Congress leadership is set for a complete overhaul in the state.

'Gehlot's remark proof of Congress infighting'

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark on his party colleague Kapil Sibal shows that there is infighting within the Congress. He added that this indicates that the BJP's slogan of "Congress-mukt Bharat" will be realised soon.

