Nivedita Chandel comes up with new song Tu Hi Mera Rab with Ali Merchant

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nivedita Chandel is an actress/Model And Producer. She is doing a good work in industry As an actor. But as Producer she is exploring with new concept through music video.Recently she come up with Tu Hi Mera Rab Song With Ali Merchant . Which is beautiful Romantic Song.

Nivedita Talking To Us told us that I want to do new things with my production. I have decided to launch Music video in every 15 days. And we are getting good Response for our music videos.

Talking Tu hi mera rab she said I had a great experience working with Ali merchant . We will be coming more good projects . So please stay tuned on nivedita Entertainment on YouTube.

Watch

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.