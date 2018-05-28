NMMC hacks down 100 trees to develop 'tree belt'!

Forest department stops work after municipal corporation illegally destroys green cover in Vashi



The Vashi plot where NMMC hacked trees and dumped a different soil to prepare for plantation of new trees

Ever heard of trees being hacked to develop a "tree belt"? Perhaps, it happens only in India, in this case, Mumbai. The forest department is livid, and has raised an objection to stop work, after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hacked down over a 100 trees of rare species without the department's mandatory permission (as the trees fell in the buffer zone of holding ponds).

The ironic justification given for the hacking is the development of a tree belt under the Centre's AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). Vashi residents are mighty upset, having watched NMMC officials hack more than 100 trees. A social activist and resident of Navi Mumbai, Rohit Malhotra, said, "We have been keeping an eye on NMMC officials working on this project; so far, nearly a 100 trees, maybe more, have been cut, all done using people's hard-earned money.





"When I asked NMMC officials why they were cutting trees for a tree belt, they said they wanted to plant 'good and useful' trees, like of fruits and flowers... The hacked trees are local; this soil is suitable for them, not others. Now, they have added debris of a different soil over the natural one... How will they grow and sustain trees of other regions?"

Under AMRUT, NMMC has planned development of a green space in plot no. 45, sector 10 A, Vashi. The R2-crore project will have a plantation of fruit-bearing trees and shrubs, a lawn and walkways. Chief Conservator of Forests N Vasudevan, who heads the department's Mangrove Cell, said, "NMMC has already cut down nearly a hundred trees that were in a buffer zone. They should have taken permission from us. But they didn't acquire an NOC or even sent a request, just suddenly started the work. Hence, we asked their officials to stop."

NMMC Additional Commissioner Mohan Dagaonkar said, "The cut trees are Subabul; these are not indigenous, just wild trees that serve no purpose. We will plant nearly 8,400 fruit- and flower-bearing trees in their place. The forest department has asked us to submit a letter; once we do that, we'll restart the work."

Rs 2crore

Cost of the project

8,400

Number of new trees NMMC plans to plant

