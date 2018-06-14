No bungalow, Goa condo for Shraddha Kapoor's mom!

A source close to Shraddha Kapoor says that initially the actor and her brother were looking for a bungalow, but the deal fell through. Last year, they zeroed in on a penthouse - a three BHK near Vagator Beach

Shraddha and Siddhanth. (Inset) mother Shivangi Kapoor

Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor's search for a home in Goa is over. They have bought a condominium for mother Shivangi Kapoor in north Goa. The two BHK penthouse is located at the Vagator beach.

A source close to Shraddha Kapoor says that initially the actor and her brother were looking for a bungalow, but the deal fell through. Last year, they zeroed in on a penthouse - a three BHK near Vagator Beach.



Private pool on the terrace; (right) the condominium

"They wanted to buy a property that could be a holiday home and could also be apt for their mom to run a spiritual healing centre. But none of the deals worked out. Earlier this year, they came across the condo and the deal was finalised a couple of months ago. Shraddha and Siddhanth have gifted the home to Shivangi. The penthouse comes with a private pool on the terrace and has a kitchen, two bedrooms and a spacious drawing room," says the source.

