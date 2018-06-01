Scripting for Ek Villain sequel underway, says Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri says part two of his 2014 hit is in the works; likely to star Sidharth Malhotra as lead

In February, director Mohit Suri denied working on a sequel to his 2014 hit, Ek Villain. But, if rumours in the trade circuit are to be believed, work on the film is already underway. Apparently, producer Ekta Kapoor has signed Suri for Ek Villain 2, and he is working on the script with writer Tushar Hiranandani.

A trade source reveals, "Ekta is keen to do a sequel to Ek Villain. It is likely to star Sidharth Malhotra, who played the lead in the first instalment. Since the film was among Ekta's production house's most successful projects, she wants to take the franchise forward. It was written by Milap Zaveri with screenplay by Tushar. Since Milap is busy with Satyamev Jayate, his first directorial venture, Tushar, Sidharth and Mohit have been meeting frequently to discuss the script. As soon as it's locked, Mohit will finalise the rest of the cast. The sequel will obviously not star Shraddha Kapoor or Riteish Deshmukh, as their characters died in the first part.”



Mohit Suri

Earlier, Suri denied reports about a sequel, stating that he was busy with a thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapoor. But since the project is stalled, he has moved to the Ek Villain sequel. "It's true that I am writing another film at the moment. The thriller I was to direct is on hold. Ekta has expressed a desire to make a sequel to Ek Villain, but there's no script yet. I am jamming with my writers and brainstorming to come up with a concept. It may be a love story. Tushar has a great mind, so I often bounce my ideas off with him," says Suri.

Also Read: Whose Day Did Sidharth Malhotra Make When He Gestured To Call Him?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates